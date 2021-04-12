Weinstein challenges extradition to face California charges

“We're not trying to avoid what is going to happen in California. We believe there is not only a defense to these charges but a very good defense to these charges,” Effman said. “We believe that it will result in an acquittal once this trial commences and concludes in California."

“But the reality is Mr. Weinstein is serving a 23-year term at a maximum security facility in New York state,” he said. “We know he's not going anywhere.”

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable took issue with Effman's suggestion that there is no hurry.

“As far as what's humanitarian to all people involved, including the victims in this case, the time is of the essence," she said.

District Attorney John Flynn later called Effman's delay over paperwork “a sandbag move” that could have been resolved earlier.

Weinstein did not speak during the hearing as he sat at a table with his hands folded in front of him, but appeared to be in good spirits as he chatted with his attorney before the proceeding got underway.

Effman said he wanted to delay the extradition so that Weinstein could undergo two scheduled medical procedures, an eye surgery and a dental procedure, but that California prosecutors denied his requests.