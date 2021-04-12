Weinstein fights extradition to face California indictment

After requests for a “humanitarian” delay of extradition to attend to Weinstein’s medical needs were rejected at Monday's New York hearing, defense attorney Norman Effman argued that because the criminal complaint has been replaced by the indictment, the initial transfer request is incomplete.

Case granted his request for another hearing, which he scheduled for April 30.

Weinstein maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.

“We're not trying to avoid what is going to happen in California. We believe there is not only a defense to these charges but a very good defense to these charges,” Effman said. “We believe that it will result in an acquittal once this trial commences and concludes in California."

“But the reality is Mr. Weinstein is serving a 23-year term at a maximum security facility in New York state,” he said. “We know he's not going anywhere.”

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable took issue with Effman's suggestion that there is no hurry.

“As far as what's humanitarian to all people involved, including the victims in this case, the time is of the essence," she said.