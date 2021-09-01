West Virginia: Ex-firefighter accused of civil rights crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A part-time police officer and former firefighter in West Virginia has been indicted on federal civil rights charges involving two victims, including a teenage girl who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Christopher Osborne was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Charleston, the U.S. Justice Department announced. The charges including two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law — — language used to describe crimes committed while on duty — and one count each of using fire to commit a felony and witness tampering.

The civil rights charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Osborne, 25, is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in January, causing injuries to her. Osborne also knowingly made false statements to federal investigators by denying sexual contact with the girl, according to the indictment.

According to a criminal complaint filed earlier this year by West Virginia State Police, the assault on the girl occurred at the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, where Osborne was a member for nine years. Video surveillance from the fire department showed Osborne and the girl together.