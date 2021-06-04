West Virginia gov: Bank deceived family for loan guarantee

The latest filing in the case against Greensill in U.S. District Court in New York shows that the governor and his wife, Cathy Justice, and son Jay Justice personally guaranteed payment on the loans for Bluestone. The complaint alleges that the London-based bank deceived them into signing on by hiding its own financial risk.

Greensill, a supply chain finance firm based in London, went under in March over allegations of fraud. The Financial Conduct Authority, Britain’s financial regulatory body, has announced a formal investigation into Greensill’s collapse after receiving allegations that it said were “potentially criminal in nature.”

Greensill began lending to Bluestone in 2018. The company sought financing after a period of decline under the ownership of Russian mining and metal company Mechel, according to court documents.

“When the Russians had Bluestone, what happened to Bluestone? It absolutely just melted down to nothing,” Justice said at a news conference Tuesday. The company had outstanding obligations to vendors and tax liabilities when the Justice family took it back over in 2015.

The lending from Greensill was supposed to help rebuild the company, but bank officials by November 2020 began seeking early repayment of the loan and additional fees, according to the complaint.