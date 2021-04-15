West Virginia gov signs needle exchange program regulations

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care services fighting substance abuse. Some Republicans said the changes were necessary because some needle exchange programs were “operating so irresponsibly” that they were causing syringe litter.

One provision would require syringes to be marked with the program passing them out. Another provision would give local governments the authority to bar certain groups or providers from setting up a needle exchange program.

Justice has said the bill was a compromise.

“We’ve got now a situation where we have people who can dispense this through a registration process, and ... we won’t hopefully have needles just laying around all over the place,” he said at a news conference last week.

The new rules take effect amid one of the nation's highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. The surge, clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington, is being attributed at least in part to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program.