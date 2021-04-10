West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs passed the Republican-controlled legislature on Saturday. Critics have said more stringent requirements for the programs will constrain the number of providers who give clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care services fighting substance abuse. Participants would also need to show an identification card to get a syringe. The bill now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

Republicans backing the bill said the changes were necessary due to some needle exchange programs “operating so irresponsibly” that they were causing syringe litter.

But the new rules would take effect amid one of the nation's highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.

The surge, clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington, is being attributed at least in part to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program.