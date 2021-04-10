West Virginia lawmakers weigh needle exchange regulations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs is poised to gain final approval in the Republican-controlled legislature. Critics have said more stringent requirements for the programs will constrain the number of providers who give clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care services fighting substance abuse. Participants would also need to show an identification card to get a syringe after an amendment was made in the Senate on Saturday, which passed it 27-7 and sent it back to the House of Delegates for potential final approval.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has not publicly commented on the bill. An email to a spokesman was not immediately returned.

Republicans backing the bill said the changes were necessary due to some needle exchange programs “operating so irresponsibly” that they were causing syringe litter.

But the new rules would take effect amid one of the nation's highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.