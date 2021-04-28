West Virginia transgender athlete bill signed by governor

“We regret the governor has signed this cruel and unlawful bill after refusing to meet with young transgender West Virginians and their family members,” the American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter said. It added in its statement: “ACLU-WV stands ready to intervene whenever and wherever this harmful law is enforced.”

Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said Wednesday that “transgender children are worthy of love and support. They deserve the chance to learn and grow in the classroom and on the field.”

A 2017 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school used state-level, population-based surveys to estimate that West Virginia had the highest percentage (1.04%) of residents ages 13 to 17 among all states who identified as transgender. That equated to about 1,150 teens.

During debate in the House of Delegates, Republican John Mandt defended the bill. He said it could drive residents to move into the state, a comment ridiculed by Democrat Cody Thompson, an openly gay man.

“This isn't going to bring people to West Virginia,” Thompson said. "This just sends a message across the country that we're closed minded and we don't accept you for who you are.”