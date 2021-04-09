West Virginia weighs income tax cut to stem population loss

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With West Virginia about to lose another congressional seat because of steady population decline, some Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive income tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. But figuring out how to do that without harming the state's most vulnerable or punching a massive hole in the budget has proven complicated.

An effort to forge a compromise on how to pay for the tax cut hit a major roadblock Friday.

Heading into the last weekend of the 2021 legislative session, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the House of Delegates won’t take up his bill, which narrowly won approval in the Senate.

“It surely closes the door for now,” Justice told reporters Friday. “I heard the door slam really, really hard when the House said we’re not taking it up.”

Not long after that, the House brought up the measure, only to emphatically vote it down. Justice wasn't ready to surrender, saying he may call lawmakers back into session to take up what has been his top priority.