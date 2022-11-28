What are the top 10 weather songs of all time? | Across the Sky podcast

There are a lot of great songs that touch on the weather, but which ones are the best? For this week's episode, we had some fun and voted on our 10 favorite weather-related songs of all time.

Since this is a podcast about weather and climate, we tried to stick to songs that actually touched on weather as opposed to love songs that used weather as a metaphor. (Sorry "Purple Rain," "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" and "Thunder Road," among others.)

Vote now!

We ended up with three songs tied at No. 10 and need your help. Vote here on the song you think should round out the Top 10.

Listen now!

Also, check out our Spotify playlist where you can play all of the songs that made our Top 10!

Episode preview

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.