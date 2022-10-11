What are the top horror movies of 2022? | Streamed & Screened podcast

Jared McNett is back and joining Chris Lay for this special bonus episode roundup of the best horror movies we've seen this year so far, as well as a glance over the horror horizon at a handful of movies we're looking forward to that coming out later this month.
Streamed & Screened is a weekly podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.
