What are the top horror movies of 2022? | Streamed & Screened podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jared McNett is back and joining Chris Lay for this special bonus episode roundup of the best horror movies we've seen this year so far, as well as a glance over the horror horizon at a handful of movies we're looking forward to that coming out later this month.

Streamed & Screened is a weekly podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City JournalJared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

