Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C. examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2020 Fatality Analysis Reporting System to understand the characteristics of fatal traffic incidents in 2020. The 2020 FARS data was released on March 2, 2022.
What data shows about traffic fatalities in 2020
- Lauren Liebhaber via Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
He tipped the driver $16.
The Department of Homeland Security has paused its new disinformation board criticized by Republicans, and the board's director will resign.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe.
The company said that the peanut butter was sold nationwide and the recall includes more than 45 kinds of products.
Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now.
Officials say a third of US should consider masks, what to do if you test positive for COVID now, and more virus news
Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk. Read more on what that means here.
An election denier wins GOP primary in Pennsylvania; bad behavior dooms Cawthorn; incumbency trumps Trump in Idaho. Here are some takeaways.
"I'm getting triggered by people who say, 'Oh, just breastfeed,'" said one mom.
A doctor described the monkeypox outbreak as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.