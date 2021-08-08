What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city's fight

Melissa Earnest — a white resident who grew up in Drew, 3 miles from the shed where Emmett Till was beaten before he was taken to the Tallahatchie River — wants to see movement toward removal, and more monuments to civil rights figures whose stories have been ignored.

“It’s a representation of progress,” she said.

Larry McCluney said he considers the statue a tribute to Confederate soldiers who died on the battlefield. He’s also in favor of the Till statue — even at the courthouse — as long as the Confederate statue stands.

“It’s the same thing if I went out to the graveyard and knocked over one of your family members’ headstones,” said McCluney, a history teacher and commander-in-chief of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, an organization for male descendants of Confederate veterans that spans 30,000 members. “That’s how people feel about these things: You are removing the only thing I have that I can go to as a family member and remember my ancestors.”

Brown Sr., one of the residents who petitioned for removal, said Greenwood needs to show the world what it stands for.