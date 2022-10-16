 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

What happened to #MeToo? 5 years on, women take stock of the movement

  • 0

Convicted sex offender and former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing his second sexual assault trial, this time in Los Angeles. He faces 11 more charges and a life sentence if convicted.

Once again, disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein sits in a courtroom, on trial in Los Angeles while the reckoning the accusations against him launched marks a significant milestone this month: It's been five years since a brief hashtag — #MeToo — galvanized a broad social movement.

The Associated Press went back to Louisette Geiss and Andrea Constand, accusers in two of the #MeToo era's most momentous cases — Weinstein, already convicted in a New York case, and Bill Cosby, once convicted and now free — to learn how their lives have changed, whether they have any regrets, and how hopeful they feel after a decidedly mixed bag of legal results.

The Associated Press does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted or abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Geiss and Constand have.

And we spoke to the woman who originally coined the phrase — Tarana Burke, a longtime advocate for sexual violence survivors and a survivor herself — about her own journey, the movement's resilience, and the challenges ahead.

People are also reading…

Read the full story:

Related coverage:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Realtor: Still more homebuyers than available homes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News