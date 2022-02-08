 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

What is Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and can Biden kill it?

  • 0

President Joe Biden said Monday “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2," a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops." Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the…

Biden: No Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to block the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.

The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating. It has become a major target as Western governments try to deter a Russian attack on its neighbor.

In the past, it has been a source of tension between the U.S., which opposed the project, and Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said all options were on the table but avoided mentioning Nord Stream 2 specifically at a news conference with Biden in Washington.

If Russian tanks roll into Ukraine, "there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," Biden said Monday. Scholz stressed the need to keep some ambiguity about sanctions to press Russia to deescalate.

People are also reading…

Here are key things to understand about the pipeline:

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Geir Moulson in Berlin, and Lisa Mascaro and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq exhibits ancient artifacts returned by Lebanon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News