What is so appealing about true-crime shows? | The Ethical Life Podcast

Episode 62: True crime is one Hollywood’s most successful genres. Most recently, Netflix aired a 10-part series about Jeffery Dahmer, the Milwaukee serial killer, and it was a huge hit.

But many of those who were affected by that crime were upset they were not consulted about the show and aren’t interested in watching it. The sister of one of Dahmer’s victim’s said it’s sad that the producers are making money off of the tragic events that happened more than three decades ago.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why true crime is so popular and why such disturbing stories have such a strong appeal.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

eBay is removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes, by Zoe Sottile, CNN

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

