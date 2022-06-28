 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
spotlight

What is the 'pink tax' and how is it impacting women?

  • 0

Stacker delved into the history of the pink tax and how it’s affecting women.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

In Iowa — where Republican leadership has attempted for years with some success to restrict abortion — access to the procedure is likely at risk. Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, heralded the ruling and vowed to continue to protect the unborn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Saturday in the Park vendor shows off food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News