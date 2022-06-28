Stacker delved into the history of the pink tax and how it’s affecting women.
What is the 'pink tax' and how is it impacting women?
- Leesa Davis, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
More people were taken to hospitals Monday in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt near San Antonio, Tex. that may be the deadliest outcome of thousands of similar attempts.
More than 4 months after being arrested at a Moscow airport, Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday. Full coverage here.
The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m., Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.
In Iowa — where Republican leadership has attempted for years with some success to restrict abortion — access to the procedure is likely at risk. Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, heralded the ruling and vowed to continue to protect the unborn.
The Supreme Court has struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights that is expected to impact half a dozen populous states.
A Texas school district announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting who can wear dresses and skirts.
President Donald Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent, putting his hand on the man’s throat after he was told he would not be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
Not everything you see on television is real, until it is ...
An aide testified Donald Trump was told that people rallying on Jan. 6 had weapons but he told officials to "let my people in" and sent the crowd to the Capitol.