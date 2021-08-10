What it means to change your mind on the vaccine in the Ozarks

“I was elated,” he said. When he had first broached the topic with his father months ago, his dad said he wasn’t ready yet. That response took him aback, but he didn’t press the issue.

Getting vaccinated means his father will have a critical layer of protection in a region where most of the population is unvaccinated.

“One moment of taking his mask down to take a bite of food could lead to him being in a vulnerable spot and ending up in an ICU where they have no ventilators available,” Files said.

But not everyone in town would share his joyous reaction.

Vendoni works as a massage therapist, and one of her fellow therapists has refused to treat vaccinated people.

“I knew this was going to disrupt our relationship,” she said. Her friend will not see her since her husband got vaccinated.

Anthony doesn’t think there is anything he can say to persuade the people in his town to change their minds.

“The people around here are never going to mask up; they are never going to get the vaccine,” he said “I’m shunned from some people here because I got it.”