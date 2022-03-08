 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What nudity? Camila Cabello rebounds after accidentally flashing a nipple on live TV

  • Updated
  • 0
Camila Cabello, left, and Shawn Mendes perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park, on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York.

Camila Cabello, left, and Shawn Mendes perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park, on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Camila Cabello is out promoting a new single. But Monday on British TV, she wound up promoting a little bit of something else: her own nude breast.

The singer's unexpected nip slip occurred during a remote appearance on Britain's "The One Show, " where the "Havana" and "Senorita" singer was pushing her new single, "Bam Bam," featuring Ed Sheeran.

Cabello shot up from her seat when she was asked to re-create her favorite dance move from the accompanying music video.

As she prepared for the gyration by adjusting her loose-fitting blouse, she tugged the top a little too far, briefly exposing her bare nipple to the BBC series' hosts and its guests, comic Alan Carr and actor Toby-Alexander Smith.

Realizing the blunder, Cabello joked, "I flashed you ... I hope you didn't see nipple."

But they had. There were gasps.

Later in the show, host Alex Jones told viewers, "Sorry once again for Camila's wardrobe malfunction — bless her! It happens to the best of us, doesn't it?" Co-host Jermaine Jenas added that the 25-year-old "dealt with it brilliantly."

People are also reading…

The former Fifth Harmony star continued to deal with the regrettable moment later in the day as clips and screengrabs of the incident were immortalized online in the aftermath of the naked gaffe. So she tried to reclaim the narrative via TikTok, singing, "I wish I had a time machine."

Her caption for the on-point video?

"When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no."

———

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More humanitarian corridors established to evacuate Ukraine civilians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News