What nudity? Camila Cabello rebounds after accidentally flashing a nipple on live TV

Camila Cabello is out promoting a new single. But Monday on British TV, she wound up promoting a little bit of something else: her own nude breast.

The singer's unexpected nip slip occurred during a remote appearance on Britain's "The One Show, " where the "Havana" and "Senorita" singer was pushing her new single, "Bam Bam," featuring Ed Sheeran.

Cabello shot up from her seat when she was asked to re-create her favorite dance move from the accompanying music video.

As she prepared for the gyration by adjusting her loose-fitting blouse, she tugged the top a little too far, briefly exposing her bare nipple to the BBC series' hosts and its guests, comic Alan Carr and actor Toby-Alexander Smith.

Realizing the blunder, Cabello joked, "I flashed you ... I hope you didn't see nipple."

But they had. There were gasps.

Later in the show, host Alex Jones told viewers, "Sorry once again for Camila's wardrobe malfunction — bless her! It happens to the best of us, doesn't it?" Co-host Jermaine Jenas added that the 25-year-old "dealt with it brilliantly."

The former Fifth Harmony star continued to deal with the regrettable moment later in the day as clips and screengrabs of the incident were immortalized online in the aftermath of the naked gaffe. So she tried to reclaim the narrative via TikTok, singing, "I wish I had a time machine."

Her caption for the on-point video?

"When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no."

