What to do if you get COVID while traveling; Plus, countries that are relaxing COVID restrictions, and more virus news

Amazon ends its paid Covid-19 sick leave policy

Amazon is ending its Covid-19 paid sick leave policy starting on Monday, the company said in a memo to employees this weekend that was shared with CNN Business.

The return to pre-pandemic sick leave policies means that all US employees will now get up to five days of excused, unpaid time off for a confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis. Under the previous policy that was last updated in January, workers with the virus got up to seven days of paid leave. Find out the reasons the company is updating its policies here:

What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?

Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel.

It's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you're traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.

In some places, you won't be able to board flights until you test negative. In others, you might also be required to stay in a quarantine facility. Find out more here:

New Zealand, Greece welcome tourists as their COVID restrictions ease

New Zealand welcomed tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years Monday after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions.

The country has long been renowned for its breathtaking scenery and adventure tourism offerings such as bungy jumping and skiing. Before the spread of COVID-19, more than 3 million tourists visited each year, accounting for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy. Read more on New Zealand's policies here:

Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe's peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal.

Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travelers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease. Get more here:

America will recover all jobs lost during Covid by this summer, report says

The United States is rapidly approaching a major jobs milestone that highlights the historically strong economic recovery from Covid-19.

By the end of August, the labor market will have fully recaptured all jobs lost during the pandemic, Fitch Ratings projects in a new report shared first with CNN.

If that happens, it means payrolls would have returned to pre-crisis levels in barely two years. By comparison, Fitch said it took a staggering six years and five months for the jobs market to fully bounce back during the painfully slow recovery from the Great Recession. Read more info on the report here:

