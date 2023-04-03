Here's a look at trending topics for today, April 3:

Masters

Cameron Smith returned to the Masters on Monday with a small measure of trepidation, an unusual feeling for someone who has contended two of the last three years and who refers to Augusta National as his “happy place.”

Smith is with LIV Golf, the last big name to defect to the Saudi-funded tour. And having heard so much noise and sensed so much acrimony, he didn't know what kind of reception he would receive when he walked onto the range.

To his relief, it was the usual dose of hugs and handshakes.

“And it was nice,” Smith said to the largest gathering of the day in the interview room.

Dogecoin

Twitter's traditional bird icon was booted and replaced with an image of a Shiba Inu, an apparent nod to dogecoin, the joke cryptocurrency that CEO Elon Musk is being sued over.

Musk addressed the change Monday afternoon, tweeting, "as promised" above an image of a year-old conversation in which another user suggested that Musk "just buy Twitter" and "change the bird logo to a doge."

The doge logo appeared on the site two days after Musk asked a judge to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the dogecoin, according to Reuters.

Lawyers for Musk and Tesla called the lawsuit by dogecoin investors a "fanciful work of fiction" over Musk's "innocuous and often silly tweets."

UConn vs San Diego State

Thirty years ago, a group of disrupters with baggy shorts and black socks changed college basketball as we know it, and took a good slice of American culture along for the ride.

Those freshmen known as the Fab Five ended up one win short of the title, which is exactly where San Diego State — a team coached by a former Fab Five assistant, Brian Dutcher — finds itself in 2023 during another transformative period in college hoops.

The Aztecs (32-6) themselves certainly aren't trying to deliver change to the game or the culture when they face UConn (30-8) in the title game Monday.

