What to expect from the star-studded Vax Live fundraiser

The president said they are working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production to help supply every country.

“If we get this done, we won’t have to miss another moment,” he said.

After the president promised that the vaccines are safe, the first lady said she wants society to get back to the normal “lives people love.”

“These moments, meeting your newborn grandchild or holding a loved one’s hands during a hard time, gathering with friends, smiling with a stranger without wearing a mask,” she said. “When you get vaccinated, you don’t have to miss them any longer. Every person vaccinated is helping to save lives and give us back those moments we miss so much.”

PASSIONATE PRINCE

Prince Harry made two separate appearances on the Vax Live stage, relaying in his first that “we are at a defining moment” in the fight against the coronavirus.