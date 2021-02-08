What to know going into Trump's second impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday, forcing the Senate to decide whether to convict him of incitement of insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

While Trump's acquittal is expected, all 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats about the riots, which left five people dead. The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, one week after the violence.

Here's where the American public stands on impeachment ahead of the trial:

A look at the basics of the upcoming impeachment trial:

Meet the 9 House impeachment managers:

