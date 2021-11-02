What to watch in today's elections across the US

Be wary of early returns in Virginia because they might not resemble the final results.
In 2020, Trump jumped out to a huge early lead over Biden that lasted until early Wednesday, when heavily Democratic counties in northern Virginia finished counting their mail ballots. Once the Democratic counties reported, the race flipped in Biden's favor and he ultimately won by a comfortable margin.
The late swing in favor of Biden was especially big because most counties, including Fairfax, the state's largest, released the results of their mail ballots at the end of the night, and Virginia's mail ballots heavily favored Democrats.
This year, a new state law requires counties to start processing mail ballots at least seven days before Election Day so they can be counted and released on election night soon after the polls close at 7 p.m. EDT. Counties are expected to release the results of their mail ballots first, followed by early in-person votes and, finally, votes cast at local polling places on Election Day. Fairfax County officials have said they plan to follow this procedure.
If Virginia's mail ballots continue to favor Democrats and the Election Day votes favor Republicans, the vote count could swing back and forth, depending on which type of votes are being released.
Mail ballots can arrive as late as Friday and still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Historically, less than 2% of Virginia's votes are counted after Election Day.