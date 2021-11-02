 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

What to watch in today's elections across the US

  • 0

It may be an odd-numbered year but today's elections aren't sleepy, local contests. Voters in Virginia are weighing in on a governor's race that could rattle President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington. In Minneapolis, a city still shaken by George Floyd's murder will vote on whether to disband its police department and create a new public safety agency. School board races across the country have become the new battlegrounds for partisan debates over race.

***

FULL COVERAGE HERE:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News