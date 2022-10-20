Teacher shortages are a pressing problem, though they vary across the country, and COVID, salaries, and stress levels all seem to have played a part. eSpark took a closer look at the numbers.
What we know about teacher shortages across the country
- Aine Givens, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all tax brackets will be revised upward as the US allows people to shield more of their money from taxation.
East Chicago teacher with 'kill list' taken into custody; police not notified for 4 hours, department says
The teacher told a fifth-grade student that "she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.
Smart disappeared from California Polytechnic State University over Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Her remains were never found.
The case was part of a probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
$1 billion debt relief for US farmers; Trump deposition today in defamation suit; Yankees reach ALCS
Things to know today: US farmers will get $1.3 billion in debt relief; Trump to be deposed today in defamation suit; Yankees advance to ALCS. Get caught up.
Starting today, millions of Americans can buy less-expensive hearing aids over the counter. Here's what to know about the new policy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed, giving the Kremlin tighter control.
The student loan forgiveness application takes about 5 minutes to complete. Here's how to apply and what happens next.
The boy's grandfather, in a wheelchair, and a neighbor with a pipe helped scare the bear off. The bear was fatally shot by police a short time later.