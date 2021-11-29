 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

What we know and don't know about the omicron variant

  • 0

The global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has brought new cases in Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands, prompting nations to reconsider plans for international travel as they scramble to avert an outbreak.

The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations.

Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe suspended incoming flights after scientists in South Africa last week identified the new version that appears to have been behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country’s most populous province.

Over the weekend, the list of countries that have spotted the new variant in travelers grew. Portugal detected 13 cases linked to the new variant among members of a single soccer club — only one of whom had recently traveled to South Africa.

On Friday, WHO designated it as a “variant of concern,” its most serious designation of a COVID-19 variant, and called it “omicron” as the latest entry into its Greek alphabet classification system designed to avoid stigmatizing countries of origin and simplify understanding.

Here are the latest updates on the omicron variant:

___

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

An Australian zoo is helping baby animals get in the holiday spirit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News