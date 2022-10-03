 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts and communication | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team talk about the strengths of the large-scale forecasts, the challenges of conveying the storm's finer-scale impacts, and people reacted to those forecasts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers.

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

