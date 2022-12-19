What were the top 10 national weather events of 2022? | Across the Sky podcast

It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes.
With so much going on, we asked an outside expert to help summarize the most notable events of the year.
Our guest this week is Greg Carbin, chief of the NOAA Weather Prediction Center’s forecast operations branch in suburban Washington, DC. Before his position at the WPC, he worked at the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Greg walks us through and recaps his top 10 national weather events of 2022, including Hurricane Ian in Florida and the historic flash flooding in St. Louis.
