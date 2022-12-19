 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What were the top 10 national weather events of 2022? | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes.

With so much going on, we asked an outside expert to help summarize the most notable events of the year.

Our guest this week is Greg Carbin, chief of the NOAA Weather Prediction Center’s forecast operations branch in suburban Washington, DC. Before his position at the WPC, he worked at the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Greg walks us through and recaps his top 10 national weather events of 2022, including Hurricane Ian in Florida and the historic flash flooding in St. Louis.

Preview this episode

On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, the Lee Weather team sat down with Chief of NOAA Weather Prediction Center Greg Carbin to discuss the top 10 weather events of 2022. About the Across the Sky podcast: The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Tags

