What we're worried about: Inflation and money, but not COVID-19, top U.S. concerns

Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans, a new poll shows, marking an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections.
Forty percent of U.S. adults specifically name inflation in an open-ended question as one of up to five priorities for the government to work on in the next year, according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That's a sharp rise from 14% in December and less than 1% the year prior. In all, 77% mention the economy in any way, up from 68% in December. But just 10% specifically mention jobs or unemployment, as U.S. employers continue to hire despite high inflation and weak economic growth.
Now, too, Americans increasingly call their personal finances a major issue: 44% mention it, up from 24% in December and 12% the year before. That includes more mentioning gas or energy prices (33% now vs. 10% in December) and food costs (9% vs. less than 1%).
Those shifts may be advantageous to Republicans as they campaign to win control of Congress in this year's midterms; the economy has increasingly been a sore subject for President Joe Biden. Still, the economy isn’t the only issue getting more attention this year. Many also prioritize issues that are core to Biden and Democrats’ agenda, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy, which could help Democrats as they try to pad — or at least protect — their razor-thin majority.
In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.
Cities where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation
Cities Where Incomes Have Struggled to Keep Pace With Inflation
Photo Credit: sebra / Shutterstock
The U.S. economy is now a full year into a historic run of inflation. Year-over-year price increases in the
Consumer Price Index have topped 5% in every month since May 2021, peaking at 8.5% in March. While the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates to cool the economy, supply chain challenges and strong consumer demand throughout the pandemic have sent inflation to its highest levels in four decades.
While countless headlines over the last year have invoked widespread concerns about inflation, not every household experiences rising prices in the same way. For example, homeowners who bought before the pandemic have been spared from spiking prices for housing costs, while remote workers have been less susceptible to rising costs for vehicles and gasoline. And amid a
tight labor market and the Great Resignation, many workers have seen their wage gains outpace the rate of inflation—but for those who haven’t, rising prices have effectively given them a pay cut.
Even before the current run of inflation, many workers were already in a challenging position due to relatively slow wage growth relative to prices over the last decade. Average hourly earnings showed year-over-year growth of between 2% and 3% for most of the decade before the pandemic, falling behind the rate of growth in the CPI at several points. And over this period, higher earners—who may already be better equipped to withstand rising prices—saw their
wages grow significantly faster than lower earners.
Shutterstock
Wage increases only narrowly exceeded price increases nationally over the past decade
The pandemic and rising prices over the last year have changed this picture. Early in the pandemic,
year-over-year wage growth spiked to more than 7.5% and has stayed around 5% for most of the last two years, nearly twice the rate of growth over the previous decade. This was good news for workers initially, as wage growth far exceeded the rate of inflation. But with prices rising rapidly, data from March 2022 year-over-year changes in the CPI are outpacing year-over-year changes in hourly earnings by 3 percentage points.
Changes in cost of living have also affected workers differently according to geography. More than two-thirds of states saw cost of living decrease relative to the national average in the decade before the pandemic. In contrast, coastal states like Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts led the nation in cost of living increases over the same span.
Coastal states experienced large cost of living increases over the past decade
But with wage growth in mind, rising cost of living hasn’t necessarily reduced real income for the typical worker in more expensive states. Many of the states that had faster growth in cost of living, like California and Colorado, also have experienced economic prosperity that increased wages more rapidly than in other parts of the country. The state whose workers might be best off in recent years is Utah, which saw the nation’s fastest growth in real per capita income from 2010 to 2020 at 43.1% and had the seventh-lowest change in cost of living over that span. At both the state and metro level, other locations have struggled with the opposite problem: slower increases in income alongside faster increases in cost of living. States where incomes have increased most slowly over the last decade include Alaska, Connecticut, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
Utah had the largest increase in per capita income over the past decade
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’
tables. To determine the locations where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation, researchers at Real Personal Income LLC.org calculated the percentage change in real per capita income between 2010 and 2020, with lower values being ranked higher. All values shown are inflation-adjusted to 2020 dollars. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included. Additionally, metros were grouped into cohorts based on population size.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation.
Small and midsize metros where incomes have struggled to keep pace with inflation
15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.7% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,888 2020 per capita income: $58,828 2010 per capita income: $47,940
Shutterstock
14. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.5% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,161 2020 per capita income: $55,398 2010 per capita income: $45,237
Shutterstock
13. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Photo Credit: Travellaggio / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.4% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$14,273 2020 per capita income: $78,095 2010 per capita income: $63,822
Shutterstock
12. Kansas City, MO-KS
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +22.4% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$11,249 2020 per capita income: $61,555 2010 per capita income: $50,306
Shutterstock
11. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +21.6% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$11,232 2020 per capita income: $63,321 2010 per capita income: $52,089
Shutterstock
10. Tulsa, OK
Photo Credit: Valiik30 / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +20.4% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,630 2020 per capita income: $62,762 2010 per capita income: $52,132
Shutterstock
9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
Photo Credit: Alexandr Junek Imaging / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +19.8% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$9,210 2020 per capita income: $55,652 2010 per capita income: $46,442
Shutterstock
8. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +19.7% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$10,464 2020 per capita income: $63,531 2010 per capita income: $53,067
Shutterstock
7. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +19.3% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$8,574 2020 per capita income: $52,981 2010 per capita income: $44,407
Shutterstock
6. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +17.9% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$9,105 2020 per capita income: $60,012 2010 per capita income: $50,908
Shutterstock
5. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +16.6% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$8,014 2020 per capita income: $56,419 2010 per capita income: $48,405
Shutterstock
4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +16.6% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$7,286 2020 per capita income: $51,295 2010 per capita income: $44,009
Shutterstock
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +15.6% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$9,348 2020 per capita income: $69,115 2010 per capita income: $59,766
Shutterstock
2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
Photo Credit: Sean_Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +14.9% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$8,523 2020 per capita income: $65,724 2010 per capita income: $57,201
Shutterstock
1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in per capita income (2010–2020): +14.1% Total change in per capita income (2010–2020): +$7,417 2020 per capita income: $60,092 2010 per capita income: $52,675
Shutterstock
Industries most affected by inflation
Industries Most Affected by Inflation
Photo Credit: Gergely Zsolnai / Shutterstock
The dominant economic story of recent months has been a historic run of inflation in the U.S. economy. Nearly every segment of the economy is experiencing rapid price increases at rates not seen in decades. Rising prices are putting greater pressure on households’ and businesses’ financial states as they pay more for goods and services.
The COVID-19 pandemic set off a
number of factors that have contributed to the current inflationary environment. Ongoing issues in the supply chain related to the virus have made it more difficult to manufacture, store, and ship goods. At the same time, demand in the economy has been high, particularly for the types of durable goods most affected by supply chain issues. A tight labor market has pushed businesses to raise wages for workers in many industries. The federal government pursued aggressive stimulus to support the economy during the pandemic, including several massive relief packages from Congress and low interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Together, these factors have created imbalances between supply and demand, and with more money in the economy, prices have increased.
One measure the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses to track inflation is the
, which measures average selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services for their output. The rate of year-over-year price increases in the Producer Price Index PPI rose every month from December 2020 to March 2022, reaching a peak of 11.2%. Even after removing foods, energy, and trade services—categories which tend to show greater volatility in prices—year-over-year increases in the PPI still register at 7%.
Shutterstock
Inflation has hit its highest levels in years
While inflation is now apparent throughout the economy, not every sector has been affected equally. Services have had the lowest rate of inflation at 8.7%, which in part reflects how services businesses have remained susceptible to disruptions from the spread of COVID among employees and customers. In contrast, energy (36.7%) and transportation and warehousing (21%) have seen year-over-year price increases well above the 11.2% total across all categories. And inflation in these categories may be contributing to inflation in others: other businesses that rely on energy and logistics are facing higher costs, which they then pass on to customers.
Energy and transportation costs have skyrocketed this year
The categories of energy and transportation and warehousing include many of the industries with the highest inflation. The list of industries with the greatest price increases is filled with business types closely linked to energy and logistics, topped by oil and gas extraction with a 64.8% increase in prices over the last year.
The data used in this analysis is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics
. To determine the industries most affected by inflation, researchers at Producer Price Index Self Financial calculated the one-year change in prices from March 2021 to March 2022. In the event of a tie, the industry with the greater one-month change in prices from February 2022 to March 2022 was ranked higher. Only three-digit NAICS industry sectors were included in the analysis.
Here are the industries most affected by inflation.
15. Fabricated metal product manufacturing
Photo Credit: flywish / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +20.8% One-month change in prices: +0.9% Two-year change in prices: +27.0%
Shutterstock
14. Accommodation
Photo Credit: Kamil Macniak / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +21.0% One-month change in prices: +7.8% Two-year change in prices: +15.9%
Shutterstock
13. Transportation support activities
Photo Credit: Kzenon / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +21.1% One-month change in prices: -0.1% Two-year change in prices: +26.0%
Shutterstock
12. Plastics and rubber products manufacturing
Photo Credit: pamir / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +21.1% One-month change in prices: +1.0% Two-year change in prices: +26.4%
Shutterstock
11. Mining (except oil & gas)
Photo Credit: Mark Agnor / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +21.2% One-month change in prices: +4.9% Two-year change in prices: +26.9%
Shutterstock
10. Building material and garden equipment and supply dealers
Photo Credit: Natali Glado / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +22.0% One-month change in prices: +3.1% Two-year change in prices: +55.4%
Shutterstock
9. Air transportation
Photo Credit: ersin ergin / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +23.0% One-month change in prices: +9.2% Two-year change in prices: +10.5%
Shutterstock
8. Wood product manufacturing
Photo Credit: MIND AND I / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +24.7% One-month change in prices: +3.4% Two-year change in prices: +66.0%
Shutterstock
7. Truck transportation
Photo Credit: Vitpho / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +24.8% One-month change in prices: +6.7% Two-year change in prices: +34.8%
Shutterstock
6. Motor vehicle and parts dealers
Photo Credit: Matushchak Anton / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +25.6% One-month change in prices: +0.6% Two-year change in prices: +36.6%
Shutterstock
5. Furniture and home furnishings stores
Photo Credit: MAD_Production / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +25.8% One-month change in prices: +2.1% Two-year change in prices: +41.7%
Shutterstock
4. Gasoline stations
Photo Credit: ThePowerPlant / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +33.5% One-month change in prices: +15.9% Two-year change in prices: +22.5%
Shutterstock
3. Primary metal manufacturing
Photo Credit: Byjeng / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +35.5% One-month change in prices: -1.7% Two-year change in prices: +69.0%
Shutterstock
2. Petroleum and coal products manufacturing
Photo Credit: Golubovy / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +58.1% One-month change in prices: +15.8% Two-year change in prices: +135.4%
Shutterstock
1. Oil and gas extraction
Photo Credit: Jim Parkin / Shutterstock
One-year change in prices: +64.8% One-month change in prices: -10.4% Two-year change in prices: +233.3%
Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!