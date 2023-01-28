 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What would happen if Twitter failed? There may be unintended consequences | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

In October, billionaire business magnate and investor Elon Musk completed his purchase of the social media platform Twitter. Since that time a variety of moves to cut costs as well as try and generate more revenue for the platform have led some to wonder whether Musk’s acquisition was the beginning of the end for popular microblogging site. 

While Twitter has many critics, Dr. Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems at Michigan State University, is raising concerns over a world without Twitter as the platform has proven to be an important source of real-time information as well as geotagged data. 

Susarla recently wrote an article for The Conversation that serves as a launching pad for a discussion with Lee Enterprises senior producer Terry Lipshetz:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

What the world would lose with the demise of Twitter: Valuable eyewitness accounts and raw data on human behavior, as well as a habitat for trolls.

Twitter is now auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices.
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

