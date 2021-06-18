What's behind the heat wave in the American West?

But with such an early heat wave this year, "this could be the tip of the iceberg," Williams said.

What roles do drought and climate change play?

A two-decade-long dry spell that some scientists refer to as a "megadrought" has sucked the moisture out of the soil through much of the Western United States. Researchers said in a study published last year in the journal Science that man-made climate change tied to the emission of greenhouse gases can be blamed for about half of the historic drought.

Scientists studying the dry period that began in 2000 looked at a nine-state area from Oregon and Wyoming down through California and New Mexico and found only one other that was slightly larger. That drought started in 1575, a decade after St. Augustine, Florida, was founded and before the Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock in 1620.

The hot weather can be tied to the drought drying out the landscape. Normally, some of the sun's heat evaporates moisture in the soil, but scientists say the Western soil is so dry that instead that energy makes the air even warmer.