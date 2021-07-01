What's in a tag? Twitter revamps misinformation labels

While there is some evidence that labels can be effective, she added, social media companies don't make public enough data for outside researchers to study how well they work. Twitter only labels three types of misinformation: “manipulated media,” such as videos and audio that have been deceptively altered in ways that could cause real-world harm; election and voting-related misinformation and false or misleading tweets related to COVID-19.

One thing that's clear, though, is that they need to be noticeable in a way that prevents eyes from glossing over them in a phone scroll. It's a problem similar to the one faced by designers of cigarette warning labels. Twitter's election labels, for instance, were blue, which is also the platform's regular color scheme. So they tended to blend in.

The proposed designs added orange and red so they stand out more. While this can help, Twitter says its tests also showed that if a label is too eye-catching, it leads to more people to retweet and reply to the original tweet. Not what you want with misinformation.