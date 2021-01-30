 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's new in fast food: A new Chick-fil-A sandwich, Starbucks cold drink and Pizza Hut pizza
View Comments
spotlight AP

What's new in fast food: A new Chick-fil-A sandwich, Starbucks cold drink and Pizza Hut pizza

{{featured_button_text}}

If you felt like a new fried chicken sandwich debuted every day in January, you're not far off.

Some chains tried their best to slim down, while others did the exact opposite. The flurry of chicken sandwich additions are notable because several chains have eliminated a number of items over the past year to shed complexity and costs.

However, with a new year kicking off and sales on the rise once again, restaurants are doing all they can to sustain the growth after a bleak 2020.

Here's what's making their nationwide debuts on menus everywhere:

A totally official ranking of fast food french fries

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snow expected for Chicago and Washington, DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News