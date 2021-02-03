What's next for Jeff Bezos; GOP faces decision on Liz Cheney; Golden Globe nominations today

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may be stepping down, but that doesn't mean he's stepping away; GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as party wrestles with decision over Rep. Liz Cheney; the Golden Globe nominations are coming today.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away

Even after stepping aside as CEO, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos appears likely to keep identifying new frontiers for the world's dominant e-commerce company. His successor, meanwhile, gets to deal with escalating efforts to curtail its power.

Tuesday's announcement that Bezos will hand off the CEO job this summer came as a surprise. But it doesn't mean Amazon is losing the visionary who turned an online bookstore founded in 1995 into a behemoth worth $1.7 trillion that sometimes seems to do a little bit of everything.