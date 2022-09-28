What's our moral responsibility to migrants? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 57: As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, The Associated Press reports that the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections.

Hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada debate the causes of the crisis at the border and what can be done to help fix this long-term problem.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

The Martha’s Vineyard migrant stunt Is making one truth about this country clear, by Farah Stockman, The New York Times

The border crisis could still be Biden’s opportunity, by Bret Stephens, The New York Times

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

