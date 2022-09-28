What's our moral responsibility to migrants? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 57: As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, The Associated Press reports that the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections.
Hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada debate the causes of the crisis at the border and what can be done to help fix this long-term problem.
Links to stories discussed during the podcast:
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Cities with the largest immigrant populations
Cities With the Largest Immigrant Populations
The US foreign born population share was at a near historic high before the pandemic
Mexican immigrants account for nearly 25 percent of the foreign born population
More than a quarter of the California population is foreign born
Small and midsize metros with the most immigrants
15. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!