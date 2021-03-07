When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? Plus, here's the latest virus news

When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

It depends on the child's age, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves before too long.

The Pfizer vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. That means some high schoolers could get in line for those shots whenever they become eligible in their area, either because of a medical condition or once availability opens up.

Researchers started with older children because they tend to respond to vaccines most similarly to adults. Testing even younger groups is more complex, because they may require a different dose or have differing responses.

