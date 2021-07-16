'When will this end?': Detroit area hit again with flooding

In the Detroit area, some highways are below ground level, making them vulnerable in any long rain event. They depend on pumps to get rid of water.

A state police officer in waders used a boat to rescue a man stranded on top of his submerged car near the downtown convention center.

The pumps were working, but there was “more rain coming down than we can handle," said Diane Cross, a spokeswoman at the Michigan Department of Transportation, said of the saturated freeways.

“The rivers and creeks and even the sewer systems, grassy areas that all absorb the rain normally are kind of full,” Cross said.

The rain fell a day after President Joe Biden declared a disaster in Michigan due to flood damage from late June. Thousands of basements in Detroit and some suburbs were swamped with water and sewage when more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) fell in just a few hours.