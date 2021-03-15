Where to stream the best picture Oscar nominees

Normally, Academy Award nominations mean an Oscar bump in box office. This year, streaming services and digital rental platforms may get a bounce.

Many of this year's best-picture nominees have already been released on various home-viewing platforms. But, with theaters gradually reopening nationwide, some contenders are still only playing in brick-and-mortar theaters. One nominee is even departing streaming to play only in cinemas.

This year, it's easier to play Academy Awards catchup at home. But it takes a little more homework to track down the films than just checking the local movie theater marquee.

Here's where to find them:

— “The Father”: Florian Zeller's dementia drama, which was also nominated for best actor (Anthony Hopkins) and supporting actress (Olivia Colman), is one of the most recently released Oscar nominees. Sony Pictures Classics began playing it in theaters on Feb. 26 and recently expanded it nationwide. On March 26, it will become available to rent on premium on-demand platforms and soon after for digital rental.