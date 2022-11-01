Which Republican presidential prospects have come through Iowa ahead of the midterms?

DES MOINES -- Just a few days before the midterm election, former President Donald Trump will be the latest in a cadre of national Republicans to stump for Iowa candidates as they mull presidential runs.

As the first stop in the presidential primary season, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have historically drawn presidential hopefuls to campaign across the state. Long before they officially announce, members of both parties campaign alongside Iowa’s politicians, getting their names in voters’ minds and in headlines.

The future of the Democratic caucuses is unclear as the national party plans to reshape the early window for primaries and caucuses. But the Republican calendar was set early this year, and Republicans have been making frequent stops to test the waters for a presidential campaign.

Though Trump’s figure looms large over the party, this year has seen a handful of Republicans, including some former members of his cabinet, visit ahead of the midterms.

The visits from Republicans such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, have helped maintain enthusiasm for the party in the run-up to the midterms, Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann said in an interview.

“They’ve helped to raise dollars, they’ve helped to raise awareness,” he said. “They’ve been very, very insistent, and I would say in a meaningful way and in a sincere way, of being here to focus on ‘22.”

Here’s who has been visiting Iowa this year ahead of the election:

Donald Trump

Trump will make his first Iowa visit of the year on Thursday, campaigning in Sioux City with a slate of local Republicans. He will be joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and others.

His last Iowa rally was in October 2021 in Des Moines.

Trump has made no secret that he plans to run for president again in 2024. At a rally in Texas last week, he repeated a false claim that he won the election in 2020.

“I will probably have to do it again,” he said of running for another term.

Kaufmann said he doesn’t know how Trump’s potential presence in the field will affect the competitiveness of the caucuses. Some national Republicans have not said whether they would run if Trump enters the contest. But others, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, have indicated they would seek to challenge the former president.

“That literally is going to be up to the people of Iowa,” Kaufmann said. “If citizens of Iowa want to test the waters with some other candidates, they’re going to be the ones in the driver’s seat.”

Mike Pence

Pence has visited Iowa at least three times this year: For the 4th District Republican convention in Carroll, at the Iowa State Fair and at a fundraiser for Wilton Republican Bobby Kaufmann.

Pence kept his plans close to the vest during a visit to the Iowa State Fair to campaign for Grassley.

“After the first of the year, me and my family will do as we’ve always done, and that is reflect and pray on where we might next serve, where we might next contribute,” he told reporters in August.

But all signs point to Pence preparing to run for president. Speaking to students at Georgetown University this month, Pence said “there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” when asked if he would vote for Trump in 2024.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, has made frequent stops in Iowa over the last two years and has said she’s considering running for president.

“If it looks like there's a place for me...I'll put 100% in," Haley told reporters in June at a fundraiser for Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra.

This month, Haley campaigned alongside Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the incumbent running to represent Iowa’s new 1st District.

Tim Scott

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has made his rounds in the Hawkeye State, campaigning with Sen. Joni Ernst, GOP attorney general candidate Brenna Bird and Rep. Ashley Hinson this year.

Scott’s talk of his intentions has been scarce, but visits to other early states like New Hampshire have generated buzz about a presidential run. At a fundraiser for Hinson this summer, he praised Iowa’s elected leaders like Grassley and Reynolds.

“You know you are in the right state when the state sends a farmer to be the head of the Judiciary,” Scott said, referring to Grassley.

Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State under Trump, appears to be laying the groundwork for a presidential campaign and has headlined several Iowa Republican fundraisers and events this year.

Like others, Pompeo has responded to questions about his presidential ambitions by saying he is focused on electing Republicans this November. But he hasn’t denied 2024 is on his mind.

“We’ll pray about this and decide whether it is our moment, it is our time, to make the case to the American people,” he said at an event in October. “And obviously if you do that, you come to great places like this to make the case first.”

Other potential contenders

• U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida was in Iowa in September to campaign with Miller-Meeks and Grassley.

• Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas attended events in support of Iowa congressional and legislative candidates in July, the Des Moines Register reported.

• Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican who has been critical of Trump, was at the Iowa State Fair in August.

Democratic caucuses in limbo

While the caucuses have led the presidential nominating calendar for both parties for a half-century, Iowa’s Democratic Party may lose that spot as the Democratic National Committee plans to reshape its nominating calendar after the midterms.

The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet Dec. 1-3, Scott Brennan, an Iowan who sits on the committee, said. Brennan said he expects the calendar will be voted on during that meeting, though an agenda hasn’t been set.

In a statement, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said the party will take “a pragmatic approach to any discussions” regarding the early nominating window.

"Small rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our Democratic Presidential nominating process,” he said. “We cannot let corporate media and special interest groups replace our strong Democratic grassroots organizations which have been the bedrock of our national general election victories.”

President Joe Biden has said repeatedly he plans to run for president again in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped speculation that he will pass the torch after one term. Should Biden run again, it’s not likely there will be a competitive Democratic primary.

Some national Democrats, including former Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow have made visits to Iowa this season, but none has suggested exploring a presidential run.