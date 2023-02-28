RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. — Jennifer Cobb and her husband planned on staying four days in their vacation rental in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains. But that stretched into a week as they were trapped by a relentless series of storms that has piled snow so high they can barely see out the windows.

When they try to shovel out, it just snows again. They're thinking of walking to a main road to see if they can hitch a ride down the mountain, so they can get home to their teenage daughter and Cobb's elderly father in San Diego County.

"We hear the phantom sounds of plows but they never come," she said. "Being stuck up here in this beautiful place shouldn't be awful, but it is."

Cobb and other beleaguered Californians weathered yet another storm Tuesday, as blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada range in the northern half of the state, more snow was on its way to the southern mountains including the San Bernardino range, and forecasters warned that travel was dangerous.

On the eastern flank of the Sierra, the Mono County Sheriff's Office bluntly tweeted: "The roads are closed. All of them. There is no alternate route, back way, or secret route. It's a blizzard, people."

The California Highway Patrol also pleaded Tuesday with would-be travelers to comply with continued closures of most of U.S. Interstate 80 between the California-Nevada state line and the Sierra foothills east of Sacramento.

"Officers have been responding to stuck motorists all day! Travel conditions are extremely dangerous with zero visibility and blizzard conditions!" CHP tweeted. "Stay home and don't put your life in danger!!"

San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency, with mountain residents trapped in their homes and motorists stranded. More snow was expected in many communities where residents, unable to drive through deep snow on roads that were closed anyway, largely got around on foot.

SueEllen Knapp, 66, a real estate agent in Lake Arrowhead, California, said her community in the San Bernardino Mountains has been hit with the most snow she's seen in nearly 50 years of living there. But she said the situation could be much worse.

Many people in the area still have electricity — and heat — as well as cellphone service and an internet connection, though she said some were running out of supplies. The forecast predicts another 20 inches of snow.

The latest storm in California was one of two bookending the country, with snow closing or delaying the opening for hundreds of schools Tuesday in the Northeast.

Parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island had heavy snow forecast through Tuesday afternoon. Some areas of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut got about 7 inches of snow. Two to 5 inches of snow fell across New York City, depending on the borough. The Albany, New York, area saw less snow than expected — 2 to 5 inches — but enough to close schools.

Michigan again fought a battle with ice after a storm Monday left thousands of customers without power in the central part of the state. To the southeast, around Detroit, some customers still lacked power for a sixth day after a prior storm.

The storms have delayed travel, shuttered schools and overwhelmed crews trying to dig out of the snow and repair downed power lines. Nationwide, there were about 500 commercial flight cancellations and more than 2,000 delays on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.com.

In the West, winter storm warnings stretched into Wednesday for the Oregon coast to many of Southern California's already snow-laden mountains.

In the San Bernardino mountain community of Running Springs, the town is covered in snow with some mounds more than 6 feet tall. Some residents walked to a grocery store to stock up on food and carried back the bags on a plastic sled.

In Crestline, Michael Johnstone said his family's grocery store was running low on key inventory even though it stocked up before the storm.

"We're completely out of bread. Milk is getting really light. We're almost completely out of produce," said Johnstone, of Goodwin and Sons Market. "Beer — domestic beer — is really, really low."

Authorities were escorting two full grocery trucks up to the mountain community, Johnstone said — just in time for the new storm to add as much as a foot of snow.

With 5 feet of snow on the ground, Johnstone said many store employees couldn't make it to work, so he was using a plow truck to shuttle them. Most customers are coming in on foot.

California's Sierra snowpack, which provides about a third of the water supply for a state grappling with years of drought, continued to benefit from the snowfall. The water content of the snowpack Tuesday was 186% of normal to date and 162% of the average on April 1, when it is historically at its peak, according to the state Department of Water Resources' online data.