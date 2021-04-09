While US focuses on a few virus-stricken states, other countries struggle with new infection waves

A surge in virus cases and deaths is hitting all regions of the world, with the increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths happening even in countries where vaccination efforts are finally getting some momentum.

Brazil has reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000 for the first time, becoming the second nation to go above that daily threshold.

Washington is rushing federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and therapeutics to Michigan in an effort to control the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 transmission rate.

Read more, or scroll to the end of this story for 10 charts and maps showing vaccinations and infections across the U.S. and world.

Also today: