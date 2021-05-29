White House asks court to dismiss lawsuit over drug imports

During a Friday press conference at an empty warehouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the program could save Floridians as much as $150 million on drug costs in the first year of the program.

DeSantis signed a bill in 2019 allowing prescription drugs to be imported from the neighboring country, but the plan awaits federal approval.

The governor’s office issued a statement after the federal government filed its legal motion saying the “filing puts the Biden Administration on the record in support of the FDA rule which was based largely on Florida’s 2019 importation concept paper.”

The Florida governor has increasingly taken a combative tone against the Biden administration as he positions himself as one of his party's leading critics against the current White House.

“It is disappointing that the FDA appears to have no timeline to review any state importation proposals as referenced in today’s filing,” the governor's statement said. “Floridians have been waiting long enough for lower drug prices, and there is no good reason to keep them waiting."

Some consumers have long crossed into Mexico and Canada to buy medicine that sells for far less than in the United States. But it's against federal law to import drugs.