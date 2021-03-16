White House confirms Biden looking to raise taxes on wealthy, corporations

The White House is looking to fulfill one of President Joe Biden's campaign promises by raising taxes for the wealthy and on corporations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki affirmed on Monday.

Psaki said at a White House briefing that Biden believes that "those at the top are not doing their part" and "obviously that corporations could be paying higher taxes."

Biden put forth several proposals during his presidential campaign that would raise taxes for the wealthy and on corporations by reversing some of the tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday suggested a tax hike could be on the horizon when she said she expects the White House to put forward proposals over time to get deficits under control.