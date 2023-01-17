White House defends document disclosure; Spacey lauded in Italy; Swift guitar, Eminem shoes head to auction | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The White House is brushing aside criticism of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office.
» Republican Greg Abbott is starting a record-tying third term as Texas governor promising safer classrooms.
» A Navy reservist who is charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 is going back on trial in Virginia on separate charges that he illegally bought silencers and talked about using them against Jewish people.
» Peoria police and fire officials are investigating a fire at a central Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic as arson, police said Tuesday.
» President Joe Biden has hosted the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA championship, at the White House.
» Nepalese authorities are returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and are sending the aircraft’s data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country’s deadliest air accident in 30 years.
» A trial in absentia has opened for Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus’ top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country’s beleaguered opposition.
» Kevin Spacey received a lifetime achievement award from the National Cinema Museum in Turin and discussed his key roles to a sold-out crowd Monday.
» Taylor Swift’s acoustic guitar, Eminem’s signed tennis shoes and an ensemble worn by a BTS member are among the items to be auctioned for charity next month.
» The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8. The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.
Infrared drone captures sea turtle laying eggs, and more of today's top videos
Conservationists in Thailand captured infrared drone video of a sea turtle laying eggs, Italy's most wanted mob boss has been arrested in Sicily, and more of today's top videos.
We need to fully understand leatherback turtles to protect them.
Alleged high-profile Italian mob boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested in the Sicilian city of Palermo after almost 30 years on the run.
AccuWeather experts say the damage and economic impact from winter storms slamming California could cost $31 to $34 billion.
U.S. border officials are reporting an increase in illegal border crossings, with authorities intercepting growing numbers of migrants and tho…
Animals at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago have been getting rid of the post-holiday blues by helping staff recycle discarded Christmas trees.
The mayor of the northern French city of Amiens has launched an appeal to international super star Madonna, asking her to loan the city a pain…
In South Africa, a vineyard in Stellenbosch is using ducks to keep pests away, with the birds acting as both a natural pesticide - and a sourc…
Women in Afghanistan are struggling to cope under the latest rules introduced by the Taliban government that restrict women's freedom, includi…
These pandas are being seen enjoying their life in China. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the adorable video.