White House says Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024

The White House on Monday said that President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, following a recent report indicating that the commander in chief and his staff are attempting to assuage concerns about his future political prospects.
When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked aboard Air Force One whether she could confirm if he was going to run again in 2024 and whether he was telling staff that, she responded, "Yes, that's his intention."
The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies that he plans to run again -- an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age and ease worries Republicans returning to power.
A recent Quinnipiac University national poll showed that Biden's job approval rating sits at 36% -- the lowest number for the President in the so far in his presidency and the latest low in a months-long decline.
And Democrats were pummeled in the November elections, adding to concerns about Democrats' chances in the 2022 midterm elections and Biden's vision of the future for the party.
The President, who turned 79 over the weekend, has maintained that he wants to run again.
People are also reading…
In March, Biden told reporters during a news conference that it was his "plan" to run again.
"That is my expectation," the President said, adding that he doesn't typically plan that far in advance.
The White House has also not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse his choice for vice president, Kamala Harris, should he decide not to run.
When asked whether Harris could expect the President's automatic endorsement if she decides to run for political office in either 2024 or 2028, Psaki said earlier this month, "I don't have any predictions of whether she will run, when she will run. I will leave that to her."
***
President Joe Biden turns 79: See photos of him through the years
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1973
Joe Biden, 1987
Joe Biden, 1987
Joe Biden, 1988
Joe Biden, 1991
Joe Biden, 1993
Joe Biden, 1993
Joe Biden, 2003
Joe Biden, 2007
Joe Biden, 2007
Joe Biden, 2007
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2009
Joe Biden, 2009
Joe Biden, 2010
Joe Biden, 2012
Joe Biden, 2013
Joe Biden, 2014
Joe Biden, 2015
Joe Biden, 2015
Joe Biden, 2017
Joe Biden, 2017
Joe Biden, 2017
Joe Biden, 2019
Joe Biden, 2019
Joe Biden, 2019
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2021
Joe Biden, 2021
Joe Biden, 2021
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.