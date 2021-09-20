White House says it's seeking more information on 'horrific' footage of Border Patrol agents confronting Haitian immigrants

"[B]ut we are going to investigate the facts to ensure that the situation is as we understand it to be, and if it's anything different we will respond accordingly," he said.

Speaking alongside Mayorkas, Ortiz said horse patrol units play an integral part in the security response in Del Rio. "As you know, we have about half of this area locked down, and we're working on trying to get the other side of the bridge completely locked down," he said.

Ortiz said he had asked that the horse patrol unit do an assessment on Sunday to find out if any individuals were in distress and to provide information and intelligence on the smuggling organization's activities in and around the river.

"As was witnessed in the video and some of the pictures, the migrants were going back-and-forth. We do not know who are the smugglers or who are the migrants, so it's important that those Border Patrol agents maintain a level of security for both themselves and for the migrant population," he said.

Ortiz, who said he has ridden horses for several years, also pointed to the difficulty of operating in a riverine environment on horseback.