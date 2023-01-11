 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

White House says Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed

  • 0

Jill Biden to undergo procedure for skin lesion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden's right eye Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said examinations showed that the lesion over Biden's left eye and one newly discovered on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. The lesion on her right eye was “fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination.”

Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, spent the day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, while she underwent the scheduled outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and examine the lesions.

O'Connor said the first lady was “experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well." She was expected to return to the White House Wednesday evening.

People are also reading…

This is an update. AP’s earlier story follows below.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘It's very dangerous’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News