White House to host July 4 bash; Biden preps for Putin; Ledecky sets up Olympic showdown

Today is Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden is encouraging nationwide celebrations on July 4 to celebrate freedom from the coronavirus; Biden talks trade ahead of summit with Putin; and Katie Ledecky coasts to Olympics where a challenge awaits.

TOP STORIES

White House to host July 4 'independence from virus' bash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cue the fireworks.

President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning this year by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of coronavirus pandemic disruption.

Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus on Tuesday, the White House is expressing growing certainty that July Fourth will serve as a breakthrough moment in the nation’s recovery. That's even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach its goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by the holiday.