White House to host July 4 bash; Biden preps for Putin; Ledecky sets up Olympic showdown
White House to host July 4 bash; Biden preps for Putin; Ledecky sets up Olympic showdown

Parts of Montana felt like Arizona yesterday, as the late Spring heat wave continues. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden is encouraging nationwide celebrations on July 4 to celebrate freedom from the coronavirus; Biden talks trade ahead of summit with Putin; and Katie Ledecky coasts to Olympics where a challenge awaits.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak

In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. 

White House to host July 4 'independence from virus' bash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cue the fireworks.

President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning this year by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of coronavirus pandemic disruption.

Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus on Tuesday, the White House is expressing growing certainty that July Fourth will serve as a breakthrough moment in the nation’s recovery. That's even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach its goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by the holiday.

As COVID-19 case rates and deaths drop to levels not seen since the first days of the outbreak, travel picks up and schools and businesses reopen, Biden is proclaiming “a summer of freedom” to celebrate Americans resuming their pre-pandemic lives.

***

Belgium EU US Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with the media as he arrives for the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Biden looks to ease EU trade tensions ahead of Putin summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden appeared to be on the cusp of ending a long-running dispute with the European Union over airline subsidies, a major breakthrough in the U.S-EU relationship could come on the eve of his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After a pair of summits with Group of Seven world leaders in the U.K. and then NATO allies in Brussels, Biden meets Tuesday with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where he was expected to discuss U.S.-EU relations and his meeting with Putin.

***

US Swimming Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky reacts at the medal ceremony after winning the Women's 400 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. 

Need for speed: Ledecky wins 400 but slower than expected

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Katie Ledecky touched the wall far ahead of everyone else at the U.S. swimming trials.

No surprise there.

But she was taken aback by the time. It wasn't as fast as expected, raising the stakes for an expected showdown in Tokyo with the Aussie Terminator.

Ledecky was a good five body lengths ahead of runner-up Paige Madden, touching the wall in 4 minutes, 1.27 seconds. Another time on everyone's mind: Ariarne Titmus won the 400 free at the Australian trials on Sunday with the second-fastest performance in history — 3:56.90.

***

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Top headlines this morning: June 15

Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved to end a long-running dispute with the European Union over subsidies for aircraft manufac…

Need for speed: Ledecky wins 400 but slower than expected
Need for speed: Ledecky wins 400 but slower than expected

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Katie Ledecky touched the wall far ahead of everyone else at the U.S. swimming trials.

Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists, including the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies, and will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism.

Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital
Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday, thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.

Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust
Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized Monday for affronting people with recent comments comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust.

California reopens, says goodbye to most COVID-19 rules
California reopens, says goodbye to most COVID-19 rules

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic.

Jury selection to begin for Oklahoma man in students' deaths
Jury selection to begin for Oklahoma man in students' deaths

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The second-degree murder trial of an Oklahoma man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross …

US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new federal intelligence report warns that adherents of QAnon, the conspiracy theory embraced by some in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, could target Democrats and other political opponents for more violence as the movement's false prophecies increasingly fail to come true.

Senate votes to confirm Biden pick for DC appeals court
Senate votes to confirm Biden pick for DC appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Monday confirmed the first appellate court judge of President Joe Biden’s tenure, elevating a judge with strong prospects of landing on the president's short list should a Supreme Court vacancy arise.

Southern Baptists quash expanded sex abuse probe, for now
Southern Baptists quash expanded sex abuse probe, for now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee on Monday quashed a push for an independent committee to lead a probe of its handling of sex abuse cases, but the proposal is almost certain to resurface when the nation's largest denomination holds its biggest and most contentious annual meeting in decades.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta cannot catch a double hit by San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, June 14, 2021. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: June 15

Today in history: June 15

In 1991, Mount Pinatubo in the northern Philippines exploded in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, and more events tha…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

