Whitmer faces criticism over severance deals for officials

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faced growing criticism Tuesday after the disclosure of another severance deal for a former top health official, a day after her administration acknowledged that a key leader in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was paid $155,000 following his sudden resignation.

The state Department of Health and Human Services told The Detroit News that deputy director Sarah Esty also reached a separation agreement, which are highly unusual in state government. Details were not immediately provided.

Robert Gordon, who issued sweeping COVID-19 restrictions after the Democratic governor's emergency orders were upended by an October court ruling, abruptly resigned Jan. 22. At that time, Whitmer would not say if she had sought his exit.

But his Feb. 22 severance pact, uncovered Monday as part of newspapers' public-records requests, suggested he was forced out. The $155,506 payout covers nine months of salary and his payments to continue health coverage. The sides agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the departure of Gordon, who will not sue the state.