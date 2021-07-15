WHO chief says it was 'premature' to rule out COVID lab leak

China has struck back aggressively, arguing that attempts to link the origins of COVID-19 to a lab were politically motivated and suggesting that the virus might have started abroad. At WHO's annual meeting of health ministers in the spring, China said that the future search for COVID-19's origins should continue — in other countries.

Most scientists suspect that the coronavirus originated in bats, but the exact route by which it first jumped into people - via an intermediary animal or in some other way - has not yet been determined. It typically takes decades to narrow down the natural source of an animal virus like Ebola or SARS.

Tedros said that "checking what happened, especially in our labs, is important" to nailing down if the pandemic had any laboratory links.

"We need information, direct information on what the situation of this lab was before and at the start of the pandemic," the WHO chief said, adding that China's cooperation was critical. "If we get full information, we can exclude (the lab connection)."

Throughout the pandemic, Tedros has repeatedly praised China for its speed and transparency despite senior WHO officials internally griping about obfuscation from their Chinese counterparts.